May 02, 2017 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Span Diagnostic's board meeting on May 11, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, subject to audit report by the statutory auditors along with other items of agenda.Source : BSE