Sep 01, 2017 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sowbhagya Media: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform you that, the board of directors meeting of M/s. Sowbhagya Media to be held on Friday September 01, 2017 and Fixed the date of 22nd AGM of the Company for the financial year 2016-17 to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the company.
