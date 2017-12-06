Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation - Outcome of board meeting

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on December 04, 2017 recorded the vacation of Office by Mr. M S Shanmugam, I.A.S., Nominee Director of Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, as Director of the Company on November 30, 2017, under Section 167 (1) (b) of the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE