you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Southern Magnesium and Chemicals' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017.

 
 
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017 at 12.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the company situated at Deccan Chambers, 5th Floor, 6-3-666/B, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500 082 to consider and approve, inter alia, the unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.

Further to inform you that, the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for insiders of the Company from 06th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both day inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

