HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Southern Magnes: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the above cited subject, Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Thursday, 07th September 2017, inter-alia has transacted the following items of agenda:

1.Financial Results with Limited Review report have been approved for quarter ended 30.06.2017.

Further please find enclosed herewith the un-audited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors.

This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE

