Sep 07, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Southern Magnes: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the above cited subject, Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Thursday, 07th September 2017, inter-alia has transacted the following items of agenda:
1.Financial Results with Limited Review report have been approved for quarter ended 30.06.2017.
Further please find enclosed herewith the un-audited financial results along with Limited Review
