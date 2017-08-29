Southern Magnes: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Monday, 28th August 2017, inter-alia has transacted the following items of agenda:1.To convene the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday, 29th day of September, 2017 and fixed the book closure dates from 23.09.2017 to 29.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the purposes of AGM.2.Considered and approved draft notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting along with draft Directors report as placed before the meeting.Source : BSE