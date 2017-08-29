App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Southern Magnes: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Monday, 28th August 2017, inter-alia has transacted the following items of agenda:

1.To convene the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday, 29th day of September, 2017 and fixed the book closure dates from 23.09.2017 to 29.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the purposes of AGM.

2.Considered and approved draf

Southern Magnes: Outcome of board meeting
Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Monday, 28th August 2017, inter-alia has transacted the following items of agenda:

1.To convene the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday, 29th day of September, 2017 and fixed the book closure dates from 23.09.2017 to 29.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the purposes of AGM.

2.Considered and approved draft notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting along with draft Directors report as placed before the meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.