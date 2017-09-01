Southern Magnes' board meeting on September 07, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 07th day of September, 2017 at 12.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the company situated at Deccan Chambers, 5th Floor, 6-3-666/B, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500 082 to consider and approve, inter alia, the unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further to inform you that, the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for insiders of the Company from 01st September, 2017 to 09th September, 2017 (both day inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015.Source : BSE