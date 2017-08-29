Aug 28, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Southern Online Bio Technologies: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 26th August 2017 at 2.00 P.M. inter alia has considered and approved the following:
1. The Company is seeking extension to holds its 19th Annual General Meeting (FY 2016-17) under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions. Accordingly the Company is in process to make an application to the ROC for seeking an extension of 3 months, i.e. upto December 31st, 2017 for holding of AGM.
