Southern Online Bio Technologies: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 26th August 2017 at 2.00 P.M. inter alia has considered and approved the following:1. The Company is seeking extension to holds its 19th Annual General Meeting (FY 2016-17) under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions. Accordingly the Company is in process to make an application to the ROC for seeking an extension of 3 months, i.e. upto December 31st, 2017 for holding of AGM.Source : BSE