South Indian Bank approves allotment of upto 20 crore shares via QIP

This is further to our letter dated January 4, 2018, intimating the exchanges of an additional item to be considered at the Board meeting scheduled on January 9, 2018.Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the South Indian Bank Ltd. at their meeting held today, the 9th January 2018 has inter alia decided to augment the paid-up capital by issue of up to 20,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Re. 1 each, through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The price ,time of the issue etc.. will be intimated in due course.Source : BSE