South Indian Bank: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the South Indian Bank Limited at their meeting held today, the 20th day of November, 2017 has decided to augment the capital by issue of Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds not exceeding Rs. 500 Crores in one or more tranches with or without green shoe option, on such terms and conditions as it may deem fit, subject to the approval of regulatory authorities, if any.