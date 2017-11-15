App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South India Projects - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with a copy of the 'Limited Review Report' as issued by D. Kothary & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and H

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with a copy of the 'Limited Review Report' as issued by D. Kothary & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017 as considered, approved and recorded by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017.Source : BSE
