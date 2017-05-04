May 04, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
South Indian Bank's board meeting on May 15, 2017
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) & 29 (1) (e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of The South Indian Bank Ltd., Thrissur, will be held on Monday, the 15th May, 2017 inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any.Source : BSE