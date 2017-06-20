Jun 19, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
South Ind Bank's AGM on July 11, 2017
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attaching herewith the Notice of 89th Annual General Meeting of the Bank to be held on July 11, 2017, for your kind perusal.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attaching herewith the Notice of 89th Annual General Meeting of the Bank to be held on July 11, 2017, for your kind perusal.
