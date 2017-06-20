App
Jun 19, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Attaching herewith the Notice of 89th Annual General Meeting of the Bank to be held on July 11, 2017, for your kind perusal.

South Ind Bank's AGM on July 11, 2017
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attaching herewith the Notice of 89th Annual General Meeting of the Bank to be held on July 11, 2017, for your kind perusal.

Source : BSE

