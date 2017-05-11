May 11, 2017 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
South India Paper Mills to consider dividend
South India Paper Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.
