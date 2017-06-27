South India Paper Mills' AGM rescheduled on September 26, 2017

South India Paper Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 25, 2017, had fixed the date of the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 14, 2017 and the Book closure dates were fixed from September 01, 2017 to September 14, 2017 (both days inclusive).However due to pre occupations of most of the Directors including promoter directors, the Annual General Meeting has been re scheduled by the Board of Directors by passing Resolution in circulation.The 58th AGM of the Company will now be held on September 26, 2017 (Tuesday) at the Registered office of the Company.Source : BSE