Source Natural: Outcome of board meeting

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday the 26th May, 2017, wherein the following matters have been discussed and approved:1.The Board considered and took note of the statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ending 31st March, 2016, in compliance with Regulation 13(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.2.The Directors disclosed their interest in Form MBP-1 under Sections 149/ 184 of the Companies Act, 2013. The same was taken on record by the Board.3.The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2016 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board approved and took note of the same in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.4.The Compliance Reports as per Regulation 17(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 were noted by the Board.Source : BSE