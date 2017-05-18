May 18, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Source Natural Foods' board meeting on May 26, 2017
Source Natural Foods' board meeting will be held on May 26, 2017, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and take on record Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2017.
