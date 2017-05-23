Source Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

With reference to above cited subject, we herewith inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter-alia to consider the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & year ended 31st March 2017 Further, pursuant to the Company's Policy & Internal Code of Conduct on Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing / trading in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from 23rd May, 2017, and will reopen after 24 hours of the publication of aforesaid financial results.Source : BSE