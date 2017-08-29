App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SORIL Holdings: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the 10th AGM will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 2:00 P.M.

SORIL Holdings: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the 10th AGM of the Shareholders of SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday, 28.09.2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Mapple Emerald, Rajokri, NH-8, New Delhi-110038.

The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 22.09.2017 till Thursday, 28.09.2017, for annual closing.

Further, the Board at their meeting held today i.e. August 28, 2017 (which commenced at 5:30p.m. and concluded at 6:40p.m.), have also approved the amendment in the Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of its Members at the ensuing AGM, to capture enabling provisions, in compliance with the provisions of SEBI circular bearing no. CIR/IMD/DF-1/67/2017 dated 30.06.2017, to carry out any consolidation and re-issuance of debt securities, pursuant to and in terms of the provisions of Reg. 20A of the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008, as may be amended, from time to time.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.