SORIL Holdings: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the 10th AGM of the Shareholders of SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday, 28.09.2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Mapple Emerald, Rajokri, NH-8, New Delhi-110038.The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 22.09.2017 till Thursday, 28.09.2017, for annual closing.Further, the Board at their meeting held today i.e. August 28, 2017 (which commenced at 5:30p.m. and concluded at 6:40p.m.), have also approved the amendment in the Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of its Members at the ensuing AGM, to capture enabling provisions, in compliance with the provisions of SEBI circular bearing no. CIR/IMD/DF-1/67/2017 dated 30.06.2017, to carry out any consolidation and re-issuance of debt securities, pursuant to and in terms of the provisions of Reg. 20A of the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008, as may be amended, from time to time.Source : BSE