May 05, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sonata Software to consider final dividend
Sonata Software Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Statements of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
Sonata Software Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to:
1. Consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Statements of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017;
2. Recommend a Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.
Further, in view of the ensuing Board Meeting, the 'Trading Window' shall remain closed during the period from May 22, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
