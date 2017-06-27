App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 27, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sona Koyo Steering Systems' independent director Prem Kumar Chadha passes away

With deep grief and sorry we have to inform you that Mr. Prem Kumar Chadha, Independent Director of the Company, has passed away on 23rd June, 2017, after a brief illness

With deep grief and sorry we have to inform you that Mr. Prem Kumar Chadha, Independent Director of the Company, has passed away on 23rd June, 2017, after a brief illness.

Mr. Chadha's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the Company and all the director and employees of the Company convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to his family.

Please take the above information on record.
Source : BSE

