App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 23, 2017 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sona Koyo Steering Systems: Outcome of AGM

In continuation to our letter dated 27th July, 2017, the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 22ndAugust,2017 andthe business mentioned in the Notice dated 24thMay 2017 wastransacted.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following-

Proceedings as required under the Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requ

Sona Koyo Steering Systems: Outcome of AGM
In continuation to our letter dated 27th July, 2017, the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 22ndAugust,2017 andthe business mentioned in the Notice dated 24thMay 2017 wastransacted.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following-

Proceedings as required under the Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations as Annexure – I

Voting results as required under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations as Annexure – II.

Report of Scrutinizer dated August 23, 2017, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014 as Annexure – III

Annual Report for the financial year 2016-17 as required under the Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations dulyapprovedbythe membersaspertheprovisionsoftheCompaniesAct,2013 as Annexure–IV

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.