Sona Koyo Steering Systems: Outcome of AGM

In continuation to our letter dated 27th July, 2017, the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 22ndAugust,2017 andthe business mentioned in the Notice dated 24thMay 2017 wastransacted.In this regard, please find enclosed the following-Proceedings as required under the Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations as Annexure – IVoting results as required under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations as Annexure – II.Report of Scrutinizer dated August 23, 2017, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014 as Annexure – IIIAnnual Report for the financial year 2016-17 as required under the Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations dulyapprovedbythe membersaspertheprovisionsoftheCompaniesAct,2013 as Annexure–IVSource : BSE