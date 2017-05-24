Sona Koyo Steering Systems recommends dividend

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, has recommended the dividend of Re. 0.50 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for the year ended March 31, 2017.The dividend on Equity Shares, if declared, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 22, 2017, will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company between August 29, 2017 to September 02, 2017.Source : BSE