you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Somi Conveyor's board meeting held on September 04, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, September 04, 2017 at 3.30 Noon at Registered Office of the company.

Somi Conveyor's board meeting held on September 04, 2017
NOTICE is hereby given that Vth (2017) Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 4th September, 2017 at 3.30 Noon at Registered Office of the company at 4F-15, Oliver House, New Power House Road, Jodhpur to transact the following items of business:
1. To receive, consider and approve Director's Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.
2. To decide date, time and place of holding 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
3. To approve Notice of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
4. To consider any other matter with kind permission of the Chair.

Source : BSE

