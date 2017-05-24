App
May 24, 2017 02:25 PM IST

Somany Ceramics: Outcome of board meeting

Disclosures under Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017, together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date.

Somany Ceramics: Outcome of board meeting
Disclosures under Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017, together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date. Dear Sir, This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 24th May, 2017 has approved the following: a)Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 in the prescribed format. b)Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 issued by M/s. Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants. c)Statement in the form of declaration that the report of auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. The Meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 2.00 P.M.Source : BSE

