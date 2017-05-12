Somany Ceramics to consider dividend

Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider and approve:1. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;2. Recommendation of Dividend on the equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, if any and3. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board, with the kind consent of the chair.Source : BSE