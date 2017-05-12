May 12, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Somany Ceramics to consider dividend
Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider and approve:
1. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;
2. Recommendation of Dividend on the equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, if any and
3. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board, with the kind consent of the chair.Source : BSE
