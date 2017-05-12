App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Somany Ceramics to consider dividend

Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Somany Ceramics to consider dividend
Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider and approve:

1. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;

2. Recommendation of Dividend on the equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, if any and

3. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board, with the kind consent of the chair.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.