May 24, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Somany Ceramics recommends dividend
Somany Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended a dividend of 135 percent (Rs. 2.70 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year 2016-17.
