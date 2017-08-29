Aug 28, 2017 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Soma Textiles and Industries: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, submission of the summary of the Proceedings of the 79th AGM of the Company held on 25th August, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, submission of the summary of the Proceedings of the 79th AGM of the Company held on 25th August, 2017.Source : BSE