Soma Papers: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the captioned subject, kindly note that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today, i.e., Friday, 21 April 2017 and the Board has… 1.Approved the Unaudited Financial Results alongwith the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2017. 2.Approved the sale of shares of Vecron Industries Limited at Rs.0.25 per share. The meeting of the Board was commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 12.15 p.m.Source : BSE