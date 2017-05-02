May 02, 2017 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Som Datt Finance Corp's board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the audited financial result for the year ended 31st March, 2017 at 56-58, Community Centre, East of Kailash, New Delhi-110065 at 3.30 p.m.
