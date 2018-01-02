Solitaire Investments' board meeting on January 2, 2018

Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. SOLITARE INVESTMENTS COMPANY LIMITED will be held at the registered office of the company on 2nd January, 2018 to discuss besides others the following matters:1. To propose resolution for revalidation of bonus issue made in the financial year 2003-04 to be passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders2. To fix the date, time and place for convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders. Issue and dispatch notice in writing at least 21 clear days before the date of Extraordinary General Meeting.Source : BSE