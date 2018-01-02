App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 02, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Solitaire Investments' board meeting on January 2, 2018

Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. SOLITARE INVESTMENTS COMPANY LIMITED will be held at the registered office of the company on 2nd January, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. SOLITARE INVESTMENTS COMPANY LIMITED will be held at the registered office of the company on 2nd January, 2018 to discuss besides others the following matters:
1. To propose resolution for revalidation of bonus issue made in the financial year 2003-04 to be passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders

2. To fix the date, time and place for convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders. Issue and dispatch notice in writing at least 21 clear days before the date of Extraordinary General Meeting.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.