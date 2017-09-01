Sep 01, 2017 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Solid Container's notice of AGM held on September 28, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017.
Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and applicable statutory provisions, please find enclosed notice of 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28 September 2017 for transacting the business as mentioned in the AGM Notice.Source : BSE