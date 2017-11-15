Solid Carbide Tools: Outcome of board meeting

In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017 commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the company at Plot No. A-735, TTC Industrial Area, Khairne, MIDC, Thane Belapur Road, Navi Mumbai - 400705, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and/or half year ended 30th September, 2017.Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.Source : BSE