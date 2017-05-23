May 23, 2017 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Software Tech: Outcome of board meeting
Independent Auditors Report on statement of consolidated financial results and standalone financial result for the year ended on March 31, 2017 of STG Lifecare Limited pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR and audited financial results for the quarter ended 31/03/2017 and year ended 31/03/2017.
