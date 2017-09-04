Sep 04, 2017 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Softsol India's AGM on September 29, 2017
27th Annual General Meeting of SOFTSOL INDIA LIMITED will be held on Friday, 29th September 2017 at 10.00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company. Please find enclosed Notice of AGM, Route Map and Attendance Slips.
