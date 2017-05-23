Softbpo Global: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, May 23, 2017, which commenced at 06:00 p.m. and concluded at 07:30 p.m., have approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.We enclose herewith the following documents for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017: a.Audited Standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company, b.Auditors Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors on the standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company, and c.Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on the unmodified opinion in the Auditors' Reports on standalone financial results of the Company and d.Statement on impact of Audit Qualifications on Consolidated Financial Results.Source : BSE