Softbpo Global's board meeting on May 23, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017, to inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. The Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code) from Tuesday, 16th May, 2017 till forty-eight hours after the information becomes generally available.Source : BSE