May 26, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SNL Bearings: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that, at the Board meeting held today i.e. Friday 26th May,2017 the Board approved the Final Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2016-17.

We wish to inform you that, at the Board meeting held today i.e. Friday 26th May,2017 the Board approved the following:
B)Final Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2016-17

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on today has decided that no final dividend be declared and that the interim dividend declared on 6th February,2017 be treated as the final dividend for FY 2016-17.

C) Approved based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee , the appointment of M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co., LLP (Firm No. 001076N/N500013) as the Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years from the conclusion of 37th Annual General Meeting in place of M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 117365W) in compliance with the mandatory rotation of Auditors under the Companies At, 2013. The appointment is subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company

d)37th Annual General Meeting


Source : BSE

