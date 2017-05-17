SNL Bearings' board meeting on May 26, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 at 2.00 p.m. to consider inter-alia the following: 1)adoption of Audited financial results for the year ended/quarter ended 31st March,2017; 2)to consider and recommend Final Equity Dividend, if any for the F.Y. ended 31st March,2017. Further, the trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Rules 2015 will remain closed from Thursday May 18, 2017 till closing hours of business on Tuesday May 30, 2017. Please take the above on record and acknowledge the same.Source : BSE