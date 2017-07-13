SNL Bearings' board meeting on July 21, 2017

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 13, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 21st July, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. to consider adoption of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June,2017.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 21st July, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. to consider inter-alia adoption of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June,2017.

Further, the trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Rules 2015 will remain closed from Thursday July 13, 2017 till closing hours of business on Tuesday July 25, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

