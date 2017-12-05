App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SMS Pharmaceuticals' board meeting held on December 13, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Notice of Board Meeting to be held on December 13, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 13th December, 2017

SMS Pharma is in the Pharmaceuticals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 912.13 crore.

The company management includes P Ramesh Babu - Chairman & Managing Director, T V V S N Murthy - Non Executive Director, Mihir K.Chaudhuri - Director, P Sharath Kumar - Director, T Neelaveni - Director, P S Rao - Director, Utpal Gokhale - Nominee Director. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.