App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SML Isuzu sells 768 vehicles in April 2017

SML Isuzu has sold 768 vehicles in the month of April, 2017 against 1404 vehicles sold in April, 2016.

SML Isuzu sells 768 vehicles in April 2017
Company Sold 768 vehicles in the month of April, 2017 against 1404 vehicles sold in April, 2016. 275 BSIII vehicles have been returned by customers/dealers during April 2017 (not adjusted in above) pursuant to Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment pronounced on 29th March, 2017, banning sale of BSIII vehicles post 1st April, 2017. As the sales return is out of vehicles sold before 31st March, 2017, appropriate adjustment is carried out in the books of accounts for FY 2016-17.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.