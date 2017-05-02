SML Isuzu sells 768 vehicles in April 2017

Company Sold 768 vehicles in the month of April, 2017 against 1404 vehicles sold in April, 2016. 275 BSIII vehicles have been returned by customers/dealers during April 2017 (not adjusted in above) pursuant to Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment pronounced on 29th March, 2017, banning sale of BSIII vehicles post 1st April, 2017. As the sales return is out of vehicles sold before 31st March, 2017, appropriate adjustment is carried out in the books of accounts for FY 2016-17.Source : BSE