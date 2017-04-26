SML Isuzu's board meeting on May 05, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 10th May, 2017 (Wednesday), inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year.Source : BSE