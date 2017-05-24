May 24, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SM Energy Teknik's board meeting on May 26, 2017
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017.
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE