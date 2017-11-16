Skyline Millars' board meeting on September 24, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 24th November, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 24th November, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE