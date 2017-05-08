May 08, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Skyline Millars' board meeting on May 15, 2017
Please be informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Monday,May 15, 2017,to consider & approve audited financial results for year ended on March 31,2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015,please be informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Monday,May 15, 2017,to consider & approve audited financial results for year ended on March 31,2017.Source : BSE