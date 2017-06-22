App
Jun 22, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sky Industries' board meeting on June 29, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29th June, 2017 at Corporate office of the company at 4:00 pm to consider:

1. Date of 28th AGM of the Company;

2. Date of Book closure;

3. Notice for the 28th AGM;


Further Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the provisions of the Code of Fair Disclosure of the Company, the trading window of the company will be closed from Monday, 26th June, 2017 to Monday, 3rd July, 2017.
