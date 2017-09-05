App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 05, 2017 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sky Industries - Board Meeting On 12Th Sep 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th Sep, 2017 at the Corporate office of the Company to consider inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the provisions of the Code of Fair Disclosure of the Company, the trading window of the company will be closed from Friday, 08th Sep, 2017 to Friday, 15th Sep, 2017.
Source : BSE

