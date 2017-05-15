Skipper: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today has inter-alia approved the followings: a.The Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The said financial results along with the Audit Report (with unmodified opinion) issued by M/s Singhi & Co, Statutory Auditors of the Company and declaration signed by the Managing Director in accordance with Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), 2015 are enclosed. b.Recommended a dividend of 155% (Rs 1.55 per equity share of Re. 1) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. c.Re- appointed Sri Sharan Bansal as Whole Time Director for a further period of three years from 1st July, 2017, , subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), 2015 read with SEBI circular dated 9th September, 2015 Sl NoDetails of EventRemarks 1Reason for ChangeRe-appointment for further period of 3 years w.e.f 1st July, 2017 2Date of Appointment & Terms of AppointmentW.e.f – 1st July, 2017 a. Salary- Rs. 2.40 crores p.a b. Perquisites- Upto Rs. 2 lakhs p.a 3Brief ProfileSri Sharan Bansal is a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, USA. Sri Sharan Bansal is a Director of the Company for more than a decade. He initiated the Transmission Towers vertical at Skipper and within a decade, has grown it into one of India's largest Transmission Tower manufacturers with 4 large plants with a capacity of 230,000 MT per annum (including poles). 4Disclosure of relationship between directorsSri Sharan Bansal is son of Sri Sajan Kumar Bansal, Managing Director and brother of Sri Devesh Bansal and Sri Siddharth Bansal, Whole Time Directors of the Company. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 1 p.m. and concluded at 3.05 p.m. Kindly take the same for your record.Source : BSE