Skipper: Outcome of AGM

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith summary of the proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5th September, 2017 at 3.30 pm at Shripati Singhania Hall, Rotary Sadan, 94/2 Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Kolkata- 700 020.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE